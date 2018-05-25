School counselors first line of defense

Another school shooting and still no changes. If we can afford metal detectors at every door, we can afford to utilize the resources we already have. Students need to be taught what behavior we expect and school counselors want to do that. The trouble is that’s not what happens in schools.
Counselors are often used to do non-counseling activities such as planning periods and scheduling. Counselors do it all, but the one thing they are trained to do is always at the bottom of the list.
Counselors need to be free to teach about social responsibility, such as what bullying is, and more. Then when students go to the office, there is a starting point for discussion and resolution.
If we can afford more police and more metal detectors, we can surely afford counselors to actually counsel students as a first line of defense.
Melinda A. Kuhnhenn
Winchester
