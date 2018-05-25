Can’t find workers? Raise wages

A May 10 article claims the Trump administration is destroying businesses by curtailing guest workers.
The owner of a Lexington-area landscaping firm complains he can't find enough U.S. workers at $12 per hour. A construction company owner says he needs guest workers because "Americans don't want most of these jobs."
These excuses are hogwash. There's no labor shortage in Kentucky — nearly 83,000 residents are currently unemployed. An equal number can only find part-time work or have dropped out of the labor force entirely.
Claims that the desire to limit guest workers is motivated by racism are outrageous. The truth is that many employers pass over American minorities because foreign guest workers cost less to employ and have little bargaining power.
Let’s be honest. Businesses could attract plenty of eager American workers by raising wages.
Tom Broadwater
President, Americans4Work
Washington D.C
