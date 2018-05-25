Eddie Devine, owner of Harrodsburg-based Devine Creations Landscaping, said the Trump administration's clampdown on H-2B guest worker visas threatens to put him out of business. He says it has been years since he could find enough legal local workers to mow and tend landscapes for his customers.
Letters to the Editor

Can’t find workers? Raise wages

May 25, 2018 08:47 PM

A May 10 article claims the Trump administration is destroying businesses by curtailing guest workers.

The owner of a Lexington-area landscaping firm complains he can't find enough U.S. workers at $12 per hour. A construction company owner says he needs guest workers because "Americans don't want most of these jobs."

These excuses are hogwash. There's no labor shortage in Kentucky — nearly 83,000 residents are currently unemployed. An equal number can only find part-time work or have dropped out of the labor force entirely.

Claims that the desire to limit guest workers is motivated by racism are outrageous. The truth is that many employers pass over American minorities because foreign guest workers cost less to employ and have little bargaining power.

Let’s be honest. Businesses could attract plenty of eager American workers by raising wages.

Tom Broadwater

President, Americans4Work

Washington D.C

