Russia-NRA alliance recipe for disaster

Most people understand that it is easier to destroy than to build. Most appreciate that civilization is built on alliance and cooperation, and recognize that cynicism, paranoia, fear and hate can foment our destruction. Look at the ongoing annihilation of two ancient regions of civilization, Syria and Yemen, to understand this.
If we don’t take bold steps, our democracy, will face a degree of destruction that will change our country. The phenomenon of Americans gunning down Americans is the beginning of our demise. If we address it, we can begin to bind this wound. If we do not, we will witness the annihilation of our own civilization.
Syria and Yemen are experiencing civil wars fueled by outside powers. We must fight the Russian influence with all our resources and resolve. The alliance of Russia and the National Rifle Association is a recipe for disaster.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
