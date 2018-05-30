Delusion reigns

What a sad America we live in when the president models racism, misogyny, name-calling and mean-spiritedness and over 40 percent of our citizens support him. Even sadder is his desire for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize as he promotes divisiveness in our country and the world. There is most likely collusion in this administration, but there definitely is delusion. Here is a president who considers loyalty to him by those serving in the government to exceed loyalty to the Constitution. Democracy in our country is eroding and all of our citizens must wake up now and reclaim our government by the people, for the people and of the people before it is too late.
Barbara Plymale
Lexington
