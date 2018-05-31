GOP deceivers

Why do Kentuckians believe the spin coming from the conservatives? Republican Congressman Andy Barr stated that he expects thousands of Democrats who voted in the May 22 primary election to do what they’ve done in the past and vote for him in the fall. Well, I am a Democrat and I have never voted for Barr.
The Republicans are all about being deceptive and supporting the upper class. They have never done any good deeds for the middle or poor classes. President Donald Trump’s tax break went to help the rich. He has done nothing to help the hard-working middle class and poor.
I am a Kentuckian and an American and there is no “witch hunt” by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI is only doing its job and for anyone to think otherwise is not American. Republicans need to get behind this investigation and stop defending Trump.
Victor Privett
Nicholasville
Comments