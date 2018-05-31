Message to Marshall County students for gun control

It is not easy to go against and rise above the tide of opinion, especially when your peers are part of your daily life. In today’s America, very few issues can be agreed upon.
Learning to be a part of civil conversations in time of strife and disagreement may be the most important part of your school experience. Learning to respect and understand the opinion of others is the path we all must take.
Each of you is important. Your voice is important. Understanding how to use that voice is vital to the future of Benton, Ky. and the nation, no matter where you end up living.
Reach out to your friends and let them know you understand and respect their opinions, and share your feelings about saving our children — your classmates — from needless violence. You can help find answers to problems.
Woody Dugan
Carlisle
Comments