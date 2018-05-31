Message to Marshall County students for gun control

From left: Marshall County High School students Hailey Case, Jordan Harrell and Lily Dunn, who have been active in calling for gun restrictions since the shooting that killed two students at their school, at Harrell's home in Calvert City on May 12. In rural, conservative parts of the country where farm fields crackle with target practice and children grow up turkey hunting with their parents, the new wave of student activism clashes with bedrock support for gun rights. Andrea Morales New York Times