Pett off base

I was saddened to see Joel Pett’s recent cartoon observation of Memorial Day. It seems to me that it is beneath what should be expected of a political cartoonist to besmirch Memorial Day and divert attention from the veterans for the sake of venting his own hatred toward our president.
Regardless of what one thinks of President Trump, it is obvious to most Americans that the president loves and supports our veterans. None of the president’s words and actions would support Pett’s inclusion of his supposed refusal to honor them. The least that should have been done was to leave the president out of the cartoon.
Ruth Cook
Wilmore
