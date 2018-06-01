Watch out, lawmakers

I am angry at the Kentucky legislature for secretly creating a bill that applies a 6 percent tax on some services, including veterinary visits and small-animal boarding, overriding Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of the bill and making the bill effective so quickly. As a small pet owner and one who uses other services affected by this bill, I’d like to know why people like me are the ones who have to fund everything. I realize it’s our choice to use these services, but it is also a choice to own a racehorse, and I see the racing industry is exempt. It appears that the middle class and the poor are the ones who are going to be hit the hardest by this secretive bill.
What is really infuriating is Kentucky voters had no say in this at all. Perhaps around election time, voters will have their say.
Terri Bey
Lexington
