But wait! Now what would you pay?

While walking down Elizabeth Street recently, I saw American flags placed in every yard and also on adjacent streets. That was appropriate because of the Memorial Day holiday. However, if one looked closer, an attached advertisement for a Lexington-based realtor and realty company was on every flag.
I think people need to be reminded that Memorial Day is when we, as a nation, honor those men and women who have fought, bled and died for our country with no thought to profit from their sacrifice. Seeking to drum up business to enrich oneself with this advertising gimmick is not just in bad taste, it shows blatant disrespect for all who have fought and died for our country.
Leave the flags and get rid of the ads. If you are truly patriotic, then why show it by seeking to profit from the deaths of patriots?
Stephen Howell
Lexington
Comments