Congressman Barr listens

Earlier this spring my son and I went to Capitol Hill to lobby for a postal service reform bill that is important to Kentucky. We made appointments with the offices of legislators Andy Barr, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. This was a very busy time in Washington but all made appointments with us.
I’m grateful for the time we got to spend with the staff of Massie, Rogers, McConnell and Paul. They were very attentive, polite and appeared interested in what we had to say.
However, I wish to publicly thank Congressman Andy Barr. He met with us personally, gave us all the time we needed and made sure he understood why this bill was important not only to us but to the state of Kentucky. We left feeling that he actually cared and would support the bill.
Continue the support, Congressman Barr!
Loretta Fugate
Lexington
