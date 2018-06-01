Honor all war victims

Memorial Day comes and goes.
Besides the traditional acts of the day, most people shamefully use their day off to shop.
While we recognize veterans and current soldiers, we as a nation seldom recognize peace activists or war resisters. Worse, most do not honor — or even think about — the massive numbers of victims of war. I maintain that our Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., and Vietnam memorials around the country should honor Vietnamese who suffered as well, and in far greater numbers.
I think about victims of our other wars, too, many of which were wrongful wars. I add the victims of oppressive regimes that we aid, sell weapons to and maybe even train their soldiers.
Did we think of this on Memorial Day?
Comments