Yes, Trump, it’s complicated

So the Trump administration’s plan to carry out a trade war with China has become more challenging. Maybe it’s because President Donald Trump is beginning to discover that the global economy, like the American health care system, is complicated.
In explaining his failure to deliver on his campaign promise to end Obamacare, Trump declared, “Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.” In fact, just about everybody knew that but him, apparently.
The frequent spur-of-the-moment decisions announced from the White House, followed by quick reversals, reveal just how far out of his depth this president is. Given his apparent ignorance about a wide range of critical domestic and international issues, you might think he would want to surround himself with people who do have some knowledge and experience in these matters.
So far, this does not seem to be the case.
Bev Salehi
Lexington
