Grateful for Graviss

I have been waiting almost a lifetime — Joe Graviss’ lifetime — for the opportunity to vote for him for an important office. Finally I have that opportunity.
Graviss has been our across-the-street neighbor since he was a child and we have watched with delight as he developed educationally through Transylvania University, managed successful businesses and became a wonderful friend and neighbor. We had hoped he would some day run for office.
Kentucky could not do better than to elect him to the 56th House District.
O. Leonard Press
Lexington
Comments