What Trump accomplishments?

In a recent letter, the writer stated how much President Donald Trump had “accomplished” in his first 18 months compared to his four predecessors in their collective 28 years.
Consider me biased, but I’ve always thought “accomplishments” were something positive, something beneficial, making the world a better place. Somehow, Trump’s “accomplishments” don’t seem to meet that criteria.
The writer went on to say that due to these “accomplishments,” Trump should be regarded as a “dynamo.” I must admit the writer came very close to being spot on. He only missed it by three letters...”dynamo-ron.”
John Barber
Frankfort
