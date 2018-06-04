School parking problem

My daughter has attended Picadome Elementary School for almost two years. There is not an afternoon crossing guard placed on the street where walkers are dismissed. Because of this, I come and pick her up regularly.
My five-year-old and I park, walk to meet her, then get back into our car and go home. We are parked for less than 15 minutes and this has never been a problem.
Recently, though, a traffic officer left a $35 ticket on my window. I understand that rules are rules and yes, there are sparsely placed signs on the street stating no parking during school hours, but this has not been a problem before.
Apparently a homeowner is upset because people parking are harming his grass. If you don’t like children and activity in front of your home, perhaps you shouldn’t move onto a street backing up to an elementary school.
Carrie Peters
Lexington
