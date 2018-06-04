Trump-Kim travesty

The day President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet will be the day Kim changes his hairstyle and Trump finally asks God for forgiveness.
But because Kim seemingly likes a 50-cent haircut and Trump says he has never done anything wrong that would require asking God for forgiveness, this charade of a meeting will never happen.
It wasn’t meant to happen. It was just a dog-and-pony show staged by two second-rate clowns for the entertainment of their followers.
Bob Sutton
Springfield
