Vote to curb gun violence

We're in the midst of a terrible crisis in our country. Our children are being slaughtered in their schools on a regular basis, yet our elected officials in Washington refuse to take any kind of meaningful action to stem this evil tide of death and destruction.
Do we care more about our precious Second Amendment than we do about our precious children? There is no place in our society for the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that fit many guns or for the “bump stocks” that convert semi-automatic into automatic weapons.
We the people have power: our right to vote. So I propose that this November we vote for the people whom we believe will best represent us, not the gun lobbies and the National Rifle Association. We the people have the power to reduce gun violence in our country, but we have to vote.
Ed Cunningham
Danville
