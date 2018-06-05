Barr backs Kentucky

Does anyone really believe that Amy McGrath, the former pilot who won the Democrat primary against Mayor Jim Gray and is opposing Rep. Andy Barr, will be pro-life, as is the majority of Kentucky?
Does anybody believe she will stand strong when her liberal party bosses tell her to vote to take away our guns? When her party was in the majority, it created a minefield of unnecessary regulations and expanded big government to historic proportions.
Barr has worked hard to protect those who can’t protect themselves and championed the values we all believe in. He does not want to take away our guns and has worked to roll back ridiculous regulations on Main Street banks, small businesses and farmers. This November, I will be voting for Barr.
Bill Marshall
Midway
