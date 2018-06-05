Immigration policy vile

President Donald Trump’s latest traumatizing-kids strategy has reached a new low, even in his subterranean world.
Trump’s nightmare policy requires Democrats in both houses of the U.S. Congress to erupt in marathon protests with speakers demanding an end to the Trump administration’s fascism at the southern border — behavior permitted by quiet GOP complicity. Trump plays to his base, while the destruction of immigrants is of zero concern to him.
Every Democratic candidate in the nation should run on this issue in November. This Trump action illustrates the moral disintegration we have allowed by tolerating this Republican-enabled Trump administration, which hourly destroys our quality of life and our democracy.
Michael Gregoire
Louisville
