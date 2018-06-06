Teaching award well-deserved

At Georgetown’s Royal Spring Middle School, we care deeply about the success of every student who enters our doors.
Recently one of our teachers, Stephanie Carrico, was recognized by the largest personalized learning network in the country — Summit Learning.
Carrico was named a Summit Learning Spotlight teacher from among thousands of teachers in more than 300 schools across the nation; a recognition that means she is someone who embodies what it means to truly meet the needs of each and every student.
I’m the Youth Service Center coordinator at Royal Spring Middle School, and a parent of students in Carrico’s class.
After one year in Carrico’s class and through the Summit program, my daughter’s grades and test scores improved dramatically. But it’s more than that; it’s about the personal growth I’ve seen in both of my students.
Congratulations to Carrico.
Carrie Apple
Georgetown
Comments