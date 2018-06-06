President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day Alex Brandon Associated Press
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day Alex Brandon Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

America deserves better than Trump

June 06, 2018 08:09 PM

A self-serving and dangerous man made a mockery of Memorial Day with his statement that fallen service people would be “proud” of his accomplishments.

It doesn’t matter for whom you voted; what does matter is that people who make excuses for our president’s choices ask themselves, “When is enough?”

To be a leader, one does not have to be physically courageous, as is obvious that President Donald Trump is not by the way that he used his I-Y status to evade military service. A leader does need to be courageous in his mind and conscience.

So far, Trump is not. Yet he is still allowed to make the same cowardly choices and untruthful statements over and over.

As a former I-Y classified individual who served in the Marine Corps and in Vietnam, I believe our country and the people who serve it deserve a person who lives up to these qualities.

William Espy

Winchester

  Comments  