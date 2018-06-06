America deserves better than Trump

A self-serving and dangerous man made a mockery of Memorial Day with his statement that fallen service people would be “proud” of his accomplishments.
It doesn’t matter for whom you voted; what does matter is that people who make excuses for our president’s choices ask themselves, “When is enough?”
To be a leader, one does not have to be physically courageous, as is obvious that President Donald Trump is not by the way that he used his I-Y status to evade military service. A leader does need to be courageous in his mind and conscience.
So far, Trump is not. Yet he is still allowed to make the same cowardly choices and untruthful statements over and over.
As a former I-Y classified individual who served in the Marine Corps and in Vietnam, I believe our country and the people who serve it deserve a person who lives up to these qualities.
William Espy
Winchester
Comments