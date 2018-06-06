Priority for schools: metal detectors

Metal detectors should be put in every school. Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington has led the way by installing the detectors.
If only Marshall County High School in Benton; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.; Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.; Columbine High School in Columbine, Colo.; Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.; Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio, and other schools had metal detectors in place, more than 100 students and teachers would probably still be alive.
How can parents accept this? We have several months to get metal detectors in every school before students and teachers return. We can do it.
After sending four children to elementary school, high school and college, I cannot image the horror of receiving a call that one of my children had been shot and killed at school.
Barbara Vonderheide
Louisville
