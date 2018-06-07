Gun onus on parents

I am proposing legislation that would make a legal gun owner subject to prosecution as an accessory after the fact or for child neglect if an underaged person or an unauthorized person were to obtain a weapon from that gun owner and use it in a menacing or illegal manner.
This legislation would in no way require a gun owner to lock up his weapons in his own home.
However, I believe it would cause many responsible gun owners who have guns and ammunition in their homes and children or teenagers with access to those guns to consider purchasing lockable gun cabinets or storage boxes.
It’s a tough call, but parents who own guns must be held partially accountable for their children’s actions.
As an Army officer, I was held responsible for the actions of the men under my command. A parent must be held to the same standards.
Dick E. Stoops
Versailles
Comments