Thanks for drivers education

In 2011 my husband heard Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts speak to parents about his concerns regarding the unnecessary deaths of teen drivers in our area and the need for more effective driver education.
We enrolled our oldest son in the Fayette County Attorney DriverEducation program that year and were so impressed that we told everyone we could think of about the quality of the classes.
The instructors were retired police officers who gave students invaluable perspective from real-life experiences.
Seven years later, we are taking our fourth child to the classes and are still telling others. One of the most important things we can do as parents is to make sure our children have the best driving education possible for their protection as well as the safety of others.
Thanks to everyone involved in the program who is dedicated to seeing our youth become better drivers.
Rebecca Adams
Nicholasville
