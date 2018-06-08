Don’t blame responsible shooters

“Reasonable restrictions”, “gun-violence prevention”… however gun-control advocates couch their agenda, the end result is that innocent people are the scapegoats for the evil acts of lawbreakers.
Gun owners who have passed background checks, taken safety classes and respect the law are accused of atrocious acts just by owning legal firearms for hunting, target practice and protection, or for being members of the National Rifle Association.
In most of the mass killings (killings, not shootings – I shoot), there were missed opportunities for intervention to prevent these atrocious actions. They always tell someone of their plans.
Taking away guns from responsible owners is not an answer to violence any more than taking away cars from responsible drivers will stop DUIs and road rage. Just because a gun looks scary does not mean it cannot be used responsibly.
Deo Young
Wilmore
Comments