C’mon, Mitch, stand up to Trump

The Republicans are now branded as the party of lies and immorality. I petition Sen. Mitch McConnell to stand up for our republic. When have we ever had a president who has no honor? Where are the checks and balances to rein in a runaway White House?
The party needs to get a backbone. More minds will be won by standing up for propriety than by hiding in a foxhole. President Donald Trump expects all government agencies and individuals to protect him. His blustering tactics in attacking honorable professionals are disgusting.
How can seats be won when minorities, women and the poor have been maligned?
I will not vote for a Republican outside of Christian County until some civility and reason is restored. If current politics are now the norm and this is our best and brightest, we may have a larger issue to address. That’s de-evolution.
J. Scott Lewis
Hopkinsville
