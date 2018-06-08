UK a farm team for Estonia?

Another summer brings another example of the complete garbage that is the University of Kentucky basketball program. While this year's Final Four teams return many juniors and seniors for another run at a title, five players from a UK team that wasn't good enough to beat a bad nine-seed in Kansas State now believe they are good enough to turn pro. Once again, UK will be stocking the G League and Estonia with marginal basketball talent. Other teams, championship teams, build long-term, stable programs with players who actually want to spend more than five months playing college basketball.
UK fans should savor that 2012 championship because it's the only one they will ever see under UK's current mode of operation. But then, as Coach John Calipari said, it's not his job to win championships.
Doug Reed
Lexington
