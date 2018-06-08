Pension cow has been milked dry

We are in a situation in Kentucky where we have billions of dollars of unfunded public pensions. This happened in a short time and people in education had to know this. They are literate and smart because they read. Nothing was said as they continued to milk the cow, even knowing that the cow’s food was being stolen by elected officials.
Now the cow is dead and there is no more milk.
The teachers have known this train wreck was coming but did nothing. Now they are suffering a death of a thousand cuts and gnashing their teeth and rending their garments. Too late.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
Comments