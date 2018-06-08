Graduation rules apply to all

I was greatly amused by the kerfuffle regarding the tardy students and parents who were kept out of the high-school graduation ceremonies. The rules regarding punctuality for this event were crystal clear and repeated to everyone multiple times way in advance.
To see so many people whining and complaining on social media is laughable. You have no one to blame but yourselves. They could do us all a favor and stop thinking you are special and somehow above the rules. Dare I suggest they add the “A” word to their vocabularies: accountability?
Dave Kirkland
Lexington
Comments