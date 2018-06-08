Great debate, few voters

As disappointed as I was in the low turnout and my own showing in the recent election for at-large council candidates, it was most impressive that the non-partisan election was one of mostly positive campaigns, with little or no disrespect for opponents.
This lack of party politics was in full view as we made important choices for our local government. How refreshing. What has this taught us?
The negative is the fact that few people voted. Do we have to have obscenely vulgar campaigns to encourage voter participation? Must that be the nature of our current state and national politics? Rather, for the benefit of effective governing at all levels, we can vote for candidates based not only on their perceived ability to do the job, but also on their character, intelligence and love of reason.
Harry Clarke
Lexington
