Ballpark too raucous

I supported bringing a ballpark to Northland Shopping Center. It was a mistake. Whitaker Bank Ballpark is not a good neighbor.
Recently, a barrage of fireworks was set off at 11:30 p.m.. Noise disturbances are defined as sounds that endanger or injure persons or property or which annoy or disturb a reasonable person of normal sensitivities, specifically between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Lexington’s noise ordinance.
People, especially families with children, are asleep by 11:30 p.m. That fireworks display would not be allowed anyplace else in Lexington, so why are we on the north side treated with less civility than those in other neighborhoods?
I thought it would be a good thing to have the ballpark here. But no, there are fewer restaurants and more car lots and pawn shops than ever before.
Jaclynn A. Williams
Lexington
