Focus on the game, not patriotism

What is the national need that turns every baseball and football game into a patriotic exercise?
After all, none of the daily sessions of Congress are opened by the words “Oh, say can you see …,” and its proceedings are not interrupted midstream by rising “to honor America” with a musical blessing. Likewise, few if any of its daily meetings are festooned with a parade of military “heroes” back from battlefields.
Yet the honest citizen in pursuit of the innocent pleasure of enjoying a baseball or football game, neither of which can be remotely derived from any government activity mandated by our Constitution, must first rise and place his hand over his heart.
Wouldn’t we all be better off if the opening act of a football game was the coin toss and the anthem that inaugurated each baseball game was “Play Ball”?
Will Sutter
Lexington
