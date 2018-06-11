Retool prisons to aid rehabilitation

I loved all of the points that community columnist Jay Hurst made in his June 4 commentary about prison reform.
I read once, “If we are spending so much money on incarceration and it matters who we are around, instead of incarceration — why not just allow the inmate to hang around the lobby of the Plaza Hotel in NYC?”
We can make prisons spotlight educational facilities to teach subjects and trades. We can set up wonderful drug and rehab programs. We can give great medical health treatments that can change the brain and heal past traumas prisoners have experienced (because of such traumas, most people turn to alcohol or drugs to numb feelings). We can educate the inmates about nutrition and physical health.
We have, no pun intended, a captive audience.
Jessica Bollinger
Licensed clinical social worker
Lexington
