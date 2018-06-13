Be upfront, businesses

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the case of the baker who refused service to a gay couple, it seems that discrimination is all right so long as it is done with “sincere religious belief” — at least in some cases. The decision is clear as mud.
Those businesses that intend to refuse service should not be allowed that privilege without proper signage visible to the public and should state their policy in any advertising. This would give prior notice and avoid conflict in most cases (or increase it).
You may not want to serve gays, other races, liberals, those who have left your church, etc. If you do not post a list of those to whom you plan to refuse service, then you can’t make the refusal. This would also allow those of us who believe differently to avoid your business altogether.
Win-win.
H. Stephen Midkiff
Mt. Sterling
