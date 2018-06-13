Barr has explaining to do

As a registered Kentucky Republican in the 6th District, I am concerned about Rep. Andy Barr’s chances in the election. It won’t be enough to run the usual Republican attack ads linking his opponent to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and take one of her comments out of context.
His opponent will ask him to explain why he supports tariffs when the retaliation to this shallow “America First” economics will hurt Kentucky industries; why he supports an immigration policy that incarcerates children in abandoned Walmarts; why he supports a president who says he is above the law and can pardon himself.
Why does he continue to support a president who sees himself above the legislative and judicial branches of government? Why doesn’t he say something substantive, rather than just sterile talking points?
Barr took an oath to defend the Constitution, not to defend a would-be autocrat who chooses to ignore it.
John Greenway
Lexington
Comments