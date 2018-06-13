Trap-neuter-return programs help cats

This is in response to a recent letter saying feral cats should no longer be fed and that trap-neuter-return programs abandon cats. The animals that go through TNR are not abandoned. They all have a feeder or caregiver. If they do not, they are placed somewhere where there will be a caregiver.
To advocate that we let these animals reproduce unchecked and then starve is inhumane. They are our responsibility because we initially domesticated them, and it is the fault of humans that there are so many stray and feral cats.
Feral cats are no harm to anyone, and I have never seen rats at a feral colony. A fed cat is no danger to wildlife, but an unfed one is.
We do not need a no-feed policy. We need more people who care and who want to help these innocent little lives.
Lynn Fish Blacketer
Nicholasville
