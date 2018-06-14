Pruitt’s pen fiasco

Here is another fine example of the stupidity, greed and arrogance running rampant in Washington, D.C. Among other idiotic moves Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has made, now he is ordering more than a thousand dollars of specialty pens. Is that what you want taxpayer dollars to pay for, when a cheaper pen will do just as good a job?
Besides ruining the environment, Pruitt is wasting money that could be better spent. Speaking of the environment, now President Donald Trump wants to halt the shutdown of ailing coal and nuclear plants. Those two have given the term “the dumbing-down of America” a whole new meaning.
Catherine Ferguson
Lexington
