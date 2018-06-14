Trump ill-treated

I refer to President Donald Trump as “the miracle worker” considering all the obstacles he has been confronted with. He is gradually bringing the United States back to what it should be, after former President Barack Obama tried to destroy it.
It is shameful and treasonous the way Trump is treated by people like congresswomen Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi and the media. The Democrats don’t have a clue how to run a government, so their sole agenda is to vilify the president.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign is much ado about nothing. In almost two years they have nothing. It’s time to end this farce. Even if there was found to be collusion in an election campaign, it’s not a crime.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
