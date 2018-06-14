Job stats are good news

I found it ironic that, on the very day when the best job growth report in many years was under-reported by the news media, the Herald-Leader chose to print a letter from a reader who griped that Republicans “have never done any good deeds for the middle or poor classes.”
Really? The new labor statistics reflect the lowest unemployment numbers for black and Hispanic Americans in well over a decade.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s response was to claim our quality of life isn’t getting better despite all the new jobs because of the rising cost of living. That’s certainly true in California, where her party rules, but as my grandmother used to say, there is dignity in all work.
Pelosi’s divisive reaction to what should be good news for all Americans merely proves that ignorant people like to be deceived by the rich politicians they vote for.
John Hitz
Lexington
