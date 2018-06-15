Kneeling protected ‘speech’

Supporters of President Donald Trump: Do you agree with his statement that National Football League players who take a knee during the national anthem should lose their jobs and shouldn’t be in the country? Before you answer, remember that the First Amendment gives everyone, including NFL players, the right to protest.
Free speech is not just speech or thoughts with which you agree. A minority protesting a condition necessitates challenging the norm with speech or conduct that irritates, provokes or even angers; that is the essence of protest.
Taking a knee during the national anthem is symbolic speech and protected by the First Amendment.
However, if you believe the First Amendment can be limited merely because it protects something you do not like, you better be prepared for limiting the Second Amendment because a majority does not like what it protects.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
