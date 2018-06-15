The delusional Donald

President Donald Trump claims that being president puts him above the law. When is he going to assert his divine right to rule? Or consider making a horse a consul like the Roman Emperor Caligula? Or simply claim he’s Napoleon?
In more rational times, such a blatant mental disintegration happening before our eyes would result in the individual being strapped into a straitjacket and tucked into a loony bin.
Do we wait until he is frothing at the mouth before we admit the obvious?
Charles Edward Pogue
Georgetown
