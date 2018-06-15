Red, White and...indoors?

I heard the news about the move of Red, White & Boom to Rupp Arena. It’s a horrible decision. A festival should be held outdoors. Weather should not be a factor; bring a poncho.
My wife and I travel the country enjoying country music festivals. Red, White & Boom in Lexington is one of our favorite ones. When it is moved back outdoors, we’ll be glad to go back and spend some money in your local economy. Lexington is a beautiful city and we are looking forward to going back.
Thanks for the memories.
Javier de la O
Miami, Fla.
