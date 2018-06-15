Letters: Open Capitol to anti-poverty group

Moral revival will go on
I am a committed member of the Poor People’s Campaign, A National Call for Moral Revival. I added my voice to others to bring to light the plight of poor people and the continued injustice related to poverty.
No, we did not show up at the Capitol in hopes of being arrested. There is a huge difference between hoping to be arrested and a willingness to be arrested. We protested with a willingness to be arrested because it is our moral responsibility to protest unjust laws.
Inspired by The Rev. Martin Luther King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail,” I am reminded that “an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.”
We will show up again. We will continue to be what King called “non-violent gadflies,” to literally open the doors to our Capitol to demand that the needs of the least and the last are met. We ask other voices to join ours Monday, June 18 at 2 p.m. on the steps of our house in Frankfort.
The Rev. Esther Hurlburt
Lexington
Bevin unfair Pharisee
A group of pastors and laymen have been denied entrance to the Kentucky Capitol. They were part of the Poor People’s Campaign, which follows Jesus’ commandment that we look out for “the least of these” (Matt. 25:40).
Gov. Matt Bevin styles himself a Christian; clearly, he’s really a power-hungry Pharisee pretending to be a follower of Jesus. Otherwise, why would he be waging a war on Christians?
Ivonne Rovira
Louisville
