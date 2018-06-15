Trump-Kim meeting miraculous

The historic Trump-Kim meeting is nothing short of incredible and miraculous. Some folks think we should not play nice with North Korean dictator Kim Yong Un because he has done evil things in the past. I think we should concentrate on the present and future and on what is good for America.
It’s smart to keep decent relations with leaders of other countries instead of calling them enemies. We go to war with enemies, not with so-called friends. Kim met President Donald Trump and decided he was trustworthy and that they could work together. He was willing to change his relationship with the U.S.
Maybe he is ready to change himself, too. He has seen the chance to become a more accepted and important player in the world. I’m proud of Trump. He can sure get things done.
Helen Martin
Richmond
