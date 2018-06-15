Buffoon-in-chief at G-7

All of us are judged by our actions. This is equally true for the president, maybe even more so.
At the G-7 meeting, President Donald Trump picked a fight with our closest allies. He resorted to his favorite tactic — name-calling — when he said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “very dishonest and weak.” Name-calling and TV ratings have replaced diplomacy and facts. Could it be that when growing up Trump never had friends and doesn’t know how to behave?
He doesn’t know how to behave around women or with those in government who will not pledge their loyalty to him. Pledge fealty and there are no restrictions on behavior. Consider scandal-plagued Trump appointees Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke.
Despite repeatedly claiming “no collusion,” Trump takes every opportunity to advocate anything benefiting Russia. Telling the G-7 members they should re-admit Russia coincides with the actions of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, removing restrictive provisions against Russia from the Republican platform.
Americans are a forgiving people. Republicans should just say they are sorry and admit this boisterous buffoon does not represent their ideals.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
