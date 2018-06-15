McConnell ignores Kentucky

According to Mitch McConnell, Kentuckians are much better off having him as the leader of the Republicans in the Senate.
I can’t see it. After all these years I can’t think of one thing McConnell has achieved or even supported that has benefited my state. Everything he has achieved and supported has been out of self-interest or to benefit his party.
He’s great at giving tax breaks to the wealthy, but not so much at providing health care to the needy, and we have a lot of needy in Kentucky.
During President Barack Obama’s first term, McConnell said his primary goal was to ensure Obama did not get a second term. It wasn’t jobs or health care or education to benefit his constituents; it was to thwart everything Obama attempted.
McConnell was good at that. He even opposed a bill he had co-sponsored after Obama said he’d support it.
And the really pathetic part is that he wasn’t even able to achieve his goal. Obama overwhelmingly won a second term, and he didn’t even have to get help from the Russians.
Greg Kring
Lexington
