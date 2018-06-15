When will we make this cruelty stop?

I watched a report on TV of a journalist trying to see where children coming across the border were detained, many separated from their parents as they try to gain political asylum from persecution in their own country.
Several websites tell of the Trump administration having a military presence in over 40 percent of countries. Are we a Democratic or authoritarian government? Are we led by a wanna-be world dictator?
President Donald Trump claims he can pardon himself from any crime. His fellow Republicans fall short of being profiles of courage when it comes to reining him in. Trump’s administration is certainly ramping up the manufacture of terrorists for future generations to deal with. The fracturing of families at our border is a human-rights crime committed on racial and political grounds.
The United States has the biggest population of Christians in the world. Are we sitting on our hands? Forgetting the sovereignty of God? Are we arrogantly smug in our consumeristic materialism? Do we call ourselves Christians while we turn away from the human rights crimes taking place under our noses?
Or do we get out of our cushioned chairs and demand these crimes stop?
Richard Jones
Frankfort
