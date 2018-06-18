Hard not to judge Kim Davis

Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen wrote about Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis and her book several months ago, and I agree with what he wrote. I don’t believe in judging because that is God’s job. We are to love, God is to judge.
But it’s very difficult to write about Davis without judging her. She thinks because she got her name removed from the marriage license that relieves her of all guilt. She can go into her office and tell her clerks, “You go ahead and do my job for me because I think it’s a sin to issue license to gays.”
Isn’t she still the county clerk? I would think if she were sincere she would have resigned.
Gordon H. Ferguson
Lexington
Comments