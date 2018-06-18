Outcry for Kentucky Mesonet was heard

As the cold winds of early spring have given way to the warm breezes of approaching summer, the prospects of the Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University have brightened with the restoration of funding in the latest biennial budget.
I would like to thank everyone who played a role, big or small, in championing the Mesonet as a valuable asset. The proposed cut of state support brought an immediate outcry. The print media highlighted the importance of the Mesonet, including a front-page feature in the Courier-Journal, an editorial in the Herald-Leader, and an Associated Press article that was picked up by news outlets nationwide.
National Public Radio addressed the implications of the proposed cut, while TV meteorologists highlighted the value of the Mesonet in markets throughout the state. Local officials and private citizens reached out to legislators. In response, legislators went to bat for the Mesonet and restored funding in both the House and Senate versions of the budget.
Thank you for recognizing the value of the Mesonet. Energized by your support and recognizing our responsibility to utilize tax dollars wisely, we will strengthen our efforts to work on behalf of Kentuckians.
Stuart A. Foster
Director, Kentucky Mesonet
Western Kentucky University
Comments