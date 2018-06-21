Letters on ruling against new pension law

Nocturnal dangers
Public-service employees and voters should take note: Stump-jumping, ridge-running, whiskey-drinking, cigar-smoking politicians tacked Senate Bill 151 onto a sewer bill in the middle of the night without opportunity for public review.
Thank providence or lucky stars for due process and the balance of powers, since this bill has been ruled by a judge as unenforceable.
Voters should take time to track this through the court system, lest they, too, become victim to vital legislation passed in the dark of night, attached to totally unrelated crap. (Pun intended.) Check to see who voted for this, and keep that in mind in future elections.
Scot Eccleston
Harrodsburg
Watch out for Bevin
Gov. Matt Bevin would have us believe that he is tirelessly working to better life for Kentuckians. But is he? On the same day that the damaging proposed pension plan’s overhaul was struck down, he was in Washington, D.C. spearheading a forum about finishing gutting the Affordable Care Act.
His sweeping reforms of Kentucky’s Medicaid program aren’t enough for this administration. Washington reporters asked if he will again challenge Mitch McConnell for a Senate seat. His response was “No, I’m worried about being governor. I’m the governor and that’s my focus.”
But is it? It can’t be both. We will remember in November.
Cheryl Barber
Versailles
